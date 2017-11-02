Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



VOLUME FIVE - Now That's A Song - Milestones - Mountain Fever



FELLER & HILL - Wake Up Little Susie - Brothers And Heroes - Rural Rhythm



(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE SELDOM SCENE - Philadelphia Lawyer - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill



MIKE BENTLEY - Gonna Have Myself A Ball - All I've Got - Self



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - I'm Coming Back But I Don't Know When - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family



MARK KUYKENDALL, BOBBY HICKS & ASHEVILLE BLUEGRASS - Forever And A Day - Rebel



JANET MCGARRY - Blue Bonnet Lane - Forever Is The Love - Diamond Productions PEI



KRISTY COX - Ricochet - Single - Mountain Fever



WILSON BANJO CO. - 40 Years Of Trouble - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle



HAMMERTOWNE - Bluer By The Minute - Hillbilly Heroes - Mountain Fever



THE MOLLY ROSE BAND - Beautiful Blue Eyes - With All Due Respect - Patuxent



THE STANLEY BROTHERS - Baby Girl - Angel Band: CLassic Mercury Recordings - Mercuty



CAROLINA BLUE - Just A Poor Country Boy - Sounds Of Kentucky Grass - Poor Mountain



FLATT & SCRUGGS - You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone - 1964-1969 Plus - Bear Family



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Mary Jane, Won't You Be Mine - Bluegrass, 1970-1979 - Bear Family



(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - White House Blues (hidden track) - Groove Boyz Limited Edition - Self



PHIL LEADBETTER - Big Mon - Philibuster - Mid-Knight



RICKIE SIMPKINS - Sally Goodin - Dancing On The Fingerboard - Sugar Hill



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways