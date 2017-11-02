Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Music For The Mountain Bluegrass 
 hard-driving bluegrass music
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

VOLUME FIVE - Now That's A Song - Milestones - Mountain Fever

(break)

FELLER & HILL - Wake Up Little Susie - Brothers And Heroes - Rural Rhythm

(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)

THE SELDOM SCENE - Philadelphia Lawyer - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill

MIKE BENTLEY - Gonna Have Myself A Ball - All I've Got - Self

(break)

JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - I'm Coming Back But I Don't Know When - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family

MARK KUYKENDALL, BOBBY HICKS & ASHEVILLE BLUEGRASS - Forever And A Day - Rebel

JANET MCGARRY - Blue Bonnet Lane - Forever Is The Love - Diamond Productions PEI

KRISTY COX - Ricochet - Single - Mountain Fever

(break)

WILSON BANJO CO. - 40 Years Of Trouble - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle

HAMMERTOWNE - Bluer By The Minute - Hillbilly Heroes - Mountain Fever

THE MOLLY ROSE BAND - Beautiful Blue Eyes - With All Due Respect - Patuxent

(break)

THE STANLEY BROTHERS - Baby Girl - Angel Band: CLassic Mercury Recordings - Mercuty

CAROLINA BLUE - Just A Poor Country Boy - Sounds Of Kentucky Grass - Poor Mountain

FLATT & SCRUGGS - You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone - 1964-1969 Plus - Bear Family

(break)

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Mary Jane, Won't You Be Mine - Bluegrass, 1970-1979 - Bear Family

(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)

THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - White House Blues (hidden track) - Groove Boyz Limited Edition - Self

PHIL LEADBETTER - Big Mon - Philibuster - Mid-Knight

RICKIE SIMPKINS - Sally Goodin - Dancing On The Fingerboard - Sugar Hill

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways

