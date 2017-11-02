Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
VOLUME FIVE - Now That's A Song - Milestones - Mountain Fever
(break)
FELLER & HILL - Wake Up Little Susie - Brothers And Heroes - Rural Rhythm
(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE SELDOM SCENE - Philadelphia Lawyer - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill
MIKE BENTLEY - Gonna Have Myself A Ball - All I've Got - Self
(break)
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - I'm Coming Back But I Don't Know When - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
MARK KUYKENDALL, BOBBY HICKS & ASHEVILLE BLUEGRASS - Forever And A Day - Rebel
JANET MCGARRY - Blue Bonnet Lane - Forever Is The Love - Diamond Productions PEI
KRISTY COX - Ricochet - Single - Mountain Fever
(break)
WILSON BANJO CO. - 40 Years Of Trouble - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle
HAMMERTOWNE - Bluer By The Minute - Hillbilly Heroes - Mountain Fever
THE MOLLY ROSE BAND - Beautiful Blue Eyes - With All Due Respect - Patuxent
(break)
THE STANLEY BROTHERS - Baby Girl - Angel Band: CLassic Mercury Recordings - Mercuty
CAROLINA BLUE - Just A Poor Country Boy - Sounds Of Kentucky Grass - Poor Mountain
FLATT & SCRUGGS - You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone - 1964-1969 Plus - Bear Family
(break)
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Mary Jane, Won't You Be Mine - Bluegrass, 1970-1979 - Bear Family
(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - White House Blues (hidden track) - Groove Boyz Limited Edition - Self
PHIL LEADBETTER - Big Mon - Philibuster - Mid-Knight
RICKIE SIMPKINS - Sally Goodin - Dancing On The Fingerboard - Sugar Hill
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways