Summary: This week’s show starts off by revealing the strengths and weaknesses of fire ant strategic policies.



Next, we learn from Dr. Ibram Kendi that back in the day, racism was actually almost like a product that was manufactured and then sold by the slave masters in order to enhance and solidify their business model — said ‘business model’ consisting of enslaving black people.



Then — for the feature piece this week — we embark upon an in-depth historical study of how back in the early 20th Century, Wall Street purchased a large portion of the American clergy and used these clergymen as part of their since successful campaign to take almost complete control of the American government.



You have probably heard of Billy Graham — but have you ever heard of James Fifield? Have you ever heard of an organization called ‘Spiritual Mobilization’?



If you haven’t heard of them, you really should know about them — and that is why the Thunderbolt is here!



Prepare for some heavy-duty lightning strikes this week — as well as a good dose of evangelical education…



This week — the Thunderbolt gets religion!