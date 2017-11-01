Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
We'll pay tribute to the late, great Fats Domino, hear new Syrian jazz from Khaled Kurbeh and the Raman Khalaf Ensemble, and hear a cut from Charity Ekeke's women's album, "She."
UpFront Soul #2017.42 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
Fats Domino / Wigs / Getaway With It /
Fats Domino / Second Line Jump / Essential Hits & Early Recordings /
Fats Domino / The Sheik of Araby / The Very Best of Fats Domino /
Joe Bataan with The Fulanos / Latin Soul Square Dance / King of Latin Soul / Vampi Soul
TNT Band / Musica Del Alma / Fania Latin Soul Essentials /
Eskew Reeder / The Flu / Eskew Reeder's How Long /
Khaled Kurbeh and Raman Khalaf Ensemble / To Kafranbel / Aphorisms /
Nina Simone / Go To Hell / Silk & Soul /
Mulatu Astatke / Munaye / Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke /
Charity Ekeke / She Bears / She / Unity Gain Inc.
Orchestre Laye Thiam / Sanga Te / Senegal 70-Sonic Gems & Previously Unreleased Recordings from the 70s /
The Lijadu Sisters / Danger / Danger / Knitting Factory
Orchestre Veve / Talali Talala / Congolese Funk, Afrobeat and Psychedelia 1969-1978 /
Hour 2
Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Sugaree / Sexy Ways- The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters /
The Parliaments / Don't Be Sore at Me / Don't Be Sore at Me / Revilot
Shirley Caesar / Soul Salvation / The Best of Shirley Caesar With the Caravans / Savoy Records
The Emotions / I Could Never Be Happy / The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1 /
Black Sugar / Pussy Cat / Black Sugar / Munster
Nina Simone / Forget / Baltimore / CTI
Joe Bataan / I'm No Stranger / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS
Blue Mitchell / Blue Soul (feat. Wynton Kelly & Sam Jones) / Blue Soul (Bonus Track Version) / The Jazz Corner
Hector Lavoe, Willie Colon / Willie Baby / Fania Latin Boogaloo Essentials /
Melvin Van Peebles / SOMEDAY IT SEEMS (RADIO MIX) / Don't Play Us Cheap /
Sly / Africa / I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970 /
Rufus Thomas / Sister's Got a Boyfriend / Sister's Got a Boyfriend / Stax
The Uptones / No More / No More /
Lonnie Smith / Afrodesia / Afrodesia /
The Unemployed / They Won't Let Me / They Won't Let Me /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA