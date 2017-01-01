Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Global Research News Hour Episode 197
 MIchel Chossudovsky, Jacues Pauwels, Kees Van Der PIjl, Michael Welch
The Global Research News Hour marks the centenary of the October Revolution of 2017 by exploring the dynamics which set the stage for the revolution, the evolution of the Cold War stand-off between Russia and the US and its allies, and the notion of a permanent progressive counter-revolution as a backdrop for peoples' struggles.
Dr. Jacques Pauwels is a Canadian historian and author of "The Great Class War of 1914-1918"
Professor Michel Chossudovsky is Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Ottawa and the founder and director of the Centre for Research On Globalization.
Kees Van Der Pijl is a Professor Emeritus of International Relations at the University of Sussex and former director of the centre for Global Political economy.
interviews by Michael Welch

