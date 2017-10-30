Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 worldbeatcanada radio 
 exciting contemporary global music alternative to jukebox radio
 Weekly Program
 Alex Cuba guests on Canada C3 & his muppet video!
 Cal Koat  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Alex Cuba on Canada C3 expedition & his new puppet video + new Calexico & The Boom Booms global disco!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Slackers - Go Go Go!
Victor Rice - Fumaca INST
Eliana Cuevas - Alegria CANCON
The Boom Booms - Masterpiece CANCON
The Black Seeds - Freakin'
Easy Star All-stars - Breathe (In The Air)
De' Anza - Estas Recibiendo
*exclusive interview with Alex Cuba on Canada C3 & Piedad De Mi Video
Alex Cuba - Piedad De Mi CANCON
Calexico - End Of The World With You
Dosti Music Project - Here I Am
Niosony - Ponanini
Amorf Ordogok - Parti Lany

 worldbeatcanada radio november 4 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 English 2017-10-30
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
worldbeatcanada radio november 4 2017  00:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(68.5MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
   