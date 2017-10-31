Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour 
 Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
 Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  
brand new Murphs with First Class Loser, Banjo BFFs Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn and more newgrass fr. Mile Twelve!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - First Class Loser
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn - Don't Let It Bring You Down
The Jerry Cans - Paniarjuk CANCON
The Duhks - Fast Paced World CANCON
Hoven Droven - Dortea INST
Bailed In Lead - House Carpenter
Sketch - Homeward Bound
Keltic Electrik - Wild Mountain Thyme
Spiro - One Train May Hide Another INST
Melisande - Je Suis Nee En Automne CANCON
Mile Twelve - Onwards
Qristina & Quinn - Crooked Jack CANCON
Aine Minogue - Maire Mhor
Hackensaw Boys - Content Not Seeking Thrills

