No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
George Crumb: Celestial Mechanics (I-IV) (19:57)
Béla Bartók: selections from The Complete Violin Duos, Book One (I-VI) (5:02)
Béla Bartók: selections from Quartetski does Bartók (10-15) (7:52)
Yvonne Troxler: Kaleidoskop II (2:04)
Conrad Winslow: Ellipsis Rules (4:44)
Sascia Pellegrini: A Postcard for George Quasha at 70 (3:22)
Dean Anderson: Simples of the Moon (M. Marvuglio) (9:19)