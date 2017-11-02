Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



George Crumb: Celestial Mechanics (I-IV) (19:57)



Béla Bartók: selections from The Complete Violin Duos, Book One (I-VI) (5:02)

Béla Bartók: selections from Quartetski does Bartók (10-15) (7:52)

Yvonne Troxler: Kaleidoskop II (2:04)

Conrad Winslow: Ellipsis Rules (4:44)

Sascia Pellegrini: A Postcard for George Quasha at 70 (3:22)



Dean Anderson: Simples of the Moon (M. Marvuglio) (9:19)