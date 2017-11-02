|
| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Muhal Richard Abrams: Piano Duet #1/The Visibility of Though (16:02)
Henry Gwiazda: Claudia and Paul 2:13 a.m. (7:42)
Kenneth Gaburo: Mouthpiece ii (9:09)
Joan Schuman: Walking Bad Circles (3:26)
Geert Verbeke: Old Peach Tree (11:05)
Robert Scott Thompson: In the Shade of Brilliant Trees (3:00)
|00:58:00
|English
|2017-11-02
| Amherst MA
|Martian Gardens Episode 906 Hour 1
