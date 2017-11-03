Credits: First hour: news review: with Green councillor for Clifton Down Carla Denyer, Christine Townsend from Counter Colston group and Dr. Roger Ball from Bristol Radical History Group - Bristol mayor Marvin Rees's father Valentine was one of the biggest gangsters in Bristol, running the unlicensed 'Crystal Dove' club and machete attacked St Pauls' civil rights leader 'Balagoon'. Valentine somehow escaped from custody after being charged, believed to have moved to London. Could this 'skeleton in Marvin's cupboard' be used against him? Marvin as Mayor – talks and campaigned about openness but his door is not always open, library closures, how to deal with cuts – borrow money and illegal budget? Increase in Executive pay; Marvin Rees has defended the decision to keep details of a “huge pay-off” to a former city director private – saying “we have been transparent”. Has £92,000 bung to Anna Klonowski been reported to the police? – leaving Chief Exec.; selling off Bristol Council public space to fill holes in budget; Private firms may be given powers to arrest people: Companies would be able to hold individuals who fail to pay fines imposed by courts - Private security firms such as G4S could be empowered to arrest fine dodgers; privatising our schools – Academisation – Bristol schools now worsening under system and many 'inadequate'; moving Bristol City Library to The Galleries or Colston Hall; Bristol businesses asked to pay for Christmas lights; Christine Townsend, form Counter Colston Group, went to Colston Society service on anti-slavery day in St. Mary Redcliffe church; Merchant Venturers' Charter Day next Friday on November 10th; Colston Girls School won't change it's name but all of Bristol's Academies have changed school's names; has Colston been canonised? Part of Edward Colston's body, his 'sacred' hair and nails have been kept in cabinets up at Merchants Hall; PMQs Corbyn – rich paying less tax, HMRC 'dismal' fallen from £4.4bn to £3.5bn since 2009 but being given help by HMRC to avoid tax – cuts – debt interest payments £50bn every year – Tories supported bank bailout in 2008; Years of austerity 'have left UK with same level of public spending as it had 10 years ago' says IFS – what's point of paying Council Tax?