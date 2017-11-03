|
| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.org
Paul Dutton: Else/Two Out of Three/Not To But For (8:31)
Joan La Barbara: As lightning comes, in flashes (excerpt)
Annea Lockwood: Tiger Balm (19:17)
Joseph Vogel: Cat purring by an open window, Variation 1 (1:00)
Ingram Marshall: Cortez (8:29)
Paul Rudy: Degrees of Separation "Grandchild of Tree" (10:01)
|01:08:22
|English
|2017-11-03
| Amherst MA
|Martian Gardens Episode 906 Hour 3
|128Kbps mp3
(103MB) Stereo
