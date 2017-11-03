Credits: Second hour: Investigative reports: with Manfred Petritsch, Edwin Black and Shulamit Aloni: US release of the 'JFK Files': 7 things that aren't in the JFK files but probably should be : the Fleet Street FOx in the Daily Mirror - Here's what Donald Trump's not telling us about the world's biggest mystery - 1. The Files file - James Files 2002 confession – scores (40) journalists favourable to CIA were agents in the US media spinning the assassination, multiple shooters; Our 50th anniversary show all about LBJ, FBI, CIA and the JFK assassination; theories and motives for assassination; James Files, ex Mafia hit man, confessed to shooting JFK – why not in mainstream media? New York attack, Las Vegas attack, Yemen attack, Iraq attack. 500 years since Martin Luther started Protestant Church: Martin Luther’s Unintended Reformation Today; the 1521 'Diet of Worms' justification by faith or works? Reformation meant you only had to say you believed in God to go to heaven, actually the Bible says its about how you act, so the reformation was either a theological mistake or a confidence trick by the up-and-coming merchant classes. Religion and the Rise of Capitalism by R. H. Tawney. A classic of political economy that traces the influence of religious thought on capitalism. Making money was suddenly a 'good' under the protestants and the monasteries were an obstacle to pure capitalism. The monks didn't spend the money they made, they provided hospital and education services to local people and reinvested it. Henry VIII privatising Britain's monasteries to his mates: Martin Luther’s Unintended Reformation Today: Scholar Brad Gregory Addresses the 500-Year Split. The Unintended Reformation: How a Religious Revolution Secularized Society. and many clergy were against Protestantism eg. 1536 Pilgrimage of Grace. 100 years since Balfour Declaration: Swiss-German former banker and blogger Manfred Petritsch, 'All Smoke and Mirrors' blog, discusses how Zionists told British they would help them win WWI; Edwin Black, author of 'IBM and the Holocaust', discussing many Balfour deals – UN Charter – Palestinian State offered but they didn't want it; Netanyahu in London to celebrate Balfour and talk Iran; Theresa May wants British people to feel 'pride' in the Balfour Declaration. What exactly is there to be proud of? 100 years since Russian Revolution: history of this and why it happened. Amnesty Turkey Chair kept in jail. If you ridicule Chinese National Anthem in China you will be put in prison for 3 years. Chinese historian calls Xi’s consolidation of power “dangerous”. Craig Murray in trial for libel – he has crowd funding site. Michael Fallon steps down over 'sex pest' scandal. Former Israeli Education Minister, Shulamit Aloni, says anti-Semitism slur used to further Israeli cause and weaken Palestine.