 Brad Westmoreland, Progressive Candidate For Congress
A progressive Democratic, Brad Westmoreland is one of three candidates challenging incumbent Dr. Ami Bera for California's 7th Congressional District,
Recorded on September 26, 2017 in front of the Elk Grove (California) Resistance group.

00:41:48 English 2017-09-26
 Elk Grove California
