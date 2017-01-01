Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Furious George Show 
 Furious Nov 3, 17
 Weekly Program
 Dr. Furious
 Furious George  
 For non-profit use only.
 Warning: Program only suitable for FCC-designated safe harbor (10PM to 6AM).
Here is the show where the walls are closing in on Trump, with help from Fiore, Fight Club, The Pres' Show plays Press Your Luck, Manaford get's indited, Carter Page fumbles, Always Sunny in Phili, Calls for Impeachment, We call the Presidential Condolence Line, Fox News Tries to Distract with Candy Corn and Peanut Butter Cups, Ron Arnold explain the Rump, Snakes have legs, Colbert's Real News Now can't stay focused, and we all get screwed playing "Who Get's the Money," the Republican Tax plan, and Trumptasia!
Music from Fly Low, Low End, DJ Clammy Clams, and new music from Jay-Z, Future, KenLamar and Narcy gets us all "Free".

