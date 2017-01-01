Summary: Here is the show where the walls are closing in on Trump, with help from Fiore, Fight Club, The Pres' Show plays Press Your Luck, Manaford get's indited, Carter Page fumbles, Always Sunny in Phili, Calls for Impeachment, We call the Presidential Condolence Line, Fox News Tries to Distract with Candy Corn and Peanut Butter Cups, Ron Arnold explain the Rump, Snakes have legs, Colbert's Real News Now can't stay focused, and we all get screwed playing "Who Get's the Money," the Republican Tax plan, and Trumptasia!





