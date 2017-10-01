Summary: A View from the Border with Isabel Garcia

Isabel Garcia, by day she works at the Pima County Legal Defenders Office, and the rest of her time she advocates for immigrants and as co-founder of the Coalicion Derechos Humanos. She has received many awards for her work, including the national Human Rights Award from the Comision Nacional de los Derechos Humanos de Mexico. She defends the invisible and forgotten.



Isabel Garcia is a Tucson resident from a family that has been there six generations. She is a migrant rights and border activist, lawyer, and co-founder of Coalicion Derechos Humanos. She brings clarity to the history and political actions in Arizona and the nation. So the history of this border land is very much a part of her DNA. It's in her bones. It's in her blood. And in addition to that, her family has a long tradition of activism, working for everything from civil rights for African Americans to labor union organizing in the copper mines.



Isabel Garcia, is one of the strongest defenders of immigrant rights in the country and regularly the target of death threat from nativists and minutemen types. Its possible there isnt anyone else involved in Tucson activism that elicits as much hateful diatribe from the right as Isabel Garcia. Its also possible that Tucsons borderline politics and the reasons we should care about the militarization of our border are on our radar because of Garcias work.