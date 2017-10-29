Lubnah Shomali discusses BADIL's comprehensive, rights-based approach to the Palestinian-Israeli so-called conflict, and the applicability of international humanitarian and human rights law on forced population transfer, refugees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs).
She spoke recently at the public library in Lincoln, MA. As she explains, displaced Palestinians have certain rights by law. Among them are the right of return and the right to live in dignity pending return. Israel refuses to recognize any such rights.
Born in Palestine but raised in the US, Lubnah and her family relocated to her West Bank hometown in summer 2008. The was the International Relations Officer for the Beit Sahour Municipality before joining BADIL in 2012. Her AB and MBA are from University of Michigan.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; TJR's website, truthandjusticeradio.org, has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008; editions are also accessible at radio4all.net or by navigating through our playlists. (At this important time, TJR has been airing Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.
This Week In Palestine 10-29-2017
Lubnah Shomali discusses BADIL's rights-based work with refugees and internally displaced persons