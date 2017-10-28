Sylvia Richardson speaks with Activist and author Derrick Jensen . He makes visible the unspoken hierarchical structures of power and violence. Why in a capitalist, patriarchal system violence against women, people of colour and against nature is the norm not the exception
Derrick advises both men and women as to what their role is in this culture of violence.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com
