 Jensen on the hierarchical structures of power and violence
 Derrick Jensen
Sylvia Richardson speaks with Activist and author Derrick Jensen . He makes visible the unspoken hierarchical structures of power and violence. Why in a capitalist, patriarchal system violence against women, people of colour and against nature is the norm not the exception

Derrick advises both men and women as to what their role is in this culture of violence.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

00:27:03 English 2017-10-28
 Vancouver Studios, latinwavesmedia.com
