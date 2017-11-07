No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
The first part of the new audio collage on responding radically to the environmental crisis. It's by Chazk (aka Virtual Renderings). It features commentary by figures such as Dale Pendell, Derrick Jensen, Guy McPherson, and Charles Eisenstein--plus some relevant music.
Introduction by K.D.
Chazk's title is " An Earth Toned Collage of Collages." The original recording is available on Radio4all.net.
The first 24:30 of the original is heard this week. I bleeped out one naughty word and shortened one long pause. Otherwise the selection is uncut and unedited.
