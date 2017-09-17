Notes:



The Roots “What Goes On, Pt. 7”

from Do You Want More?!!!??! (DGC 1994)



De La Soul “Ghetto Thang”

from 12"



William Kealoha and his Orchestra “Honolulu lu”

from William Kealoha and his Orchestra





Isaac Hayes “Chocolate Chip” (1975)





Isaac Hayes “I Want To Make Love To You So Bad”

from Chocolate Chip (1975)





Erykah Badu “Other Side of the Game”

from Baduizm (Special Edition) (1997)



Hannsen “Azur”





J.M. Silk “Jack Your Body (monty house remix)”

from House Music





Duke Dumont & Gorgon City “Real Life (feat. Naations)”

from Real Life (feat. Naations) - Single (Virgin 2017)



Ladytron “Mirage”

from Mirage - Single (Nettwerk Records 2011)



Amber Mark “Lose My Cool”

from 3:33am - EP (PMR 2017)



Muhabbat “Beni birakip gitme”

from Imtraumgesehn



Peter Murphy “All Night Long”

from Bare-Boned and Sacred (Live) (Metropolis 2017)



Radiohead “Decks Dark”

from A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings 2016)





Chastity Belt “This Time of Night”

from I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone (Hardly Art 2017)





Fever Ray “When I Grow Up”

from Fever Ray (Mute 2009)





Mac DeMarco “This Old Dog” (Captured Tracks 2017)





The Cure “Open”

from Bestial Live 2011





Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”

from Add Violence - EP (The Null Corporation 2017)



David Bowie “Jump They Say”

from Black Tie White Noise (1993)





Cut Copy “Black Rainbows”

from Haiku From Zero (Astralwerks 2017)



Infinite “Air”

from Infinite Only ((주)울림엔터테인먼트(WOOLLIM ENTERTAINMENT) 2016)





CLC “Hobgoblin”

from Crystyle - EP (CJ E&M MUSIC 2017)





TWICE “SIGNAL”

from Signal - EP (JYP Entertainment 2017)





Alphabat “Wanna Get Your Love”





KARD “Don't Recall”

from K.A.R.D Project, Vol. 2 - Don't Recall - Single (DSP미디어(DSP Media) 2017)



Monsta X “Hero”

from RUSH - EP (스타쉽 엔터테인먼트(Starship Entertainment) 2015)





BeWhy “Red Carpet”

from The Blind Star 0.5 - EP (Dejavu Group 2017)





BP RANIA “Breathe Heavy”

from Refresh 7th - EP ((주)다날엔터테인먼트 2017)



EXO “Ko Ko Bop”

from THE WAR - The 4th Album (SM Entertainment 2017)



Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

from Bodak Yellow - Single (KSR Group, LLC. 2017)





Jay Park “Yacht (K) [feat. Sik-K]”

from Yacht (K) [feat. Sik-K] - Single (AOMG 2017)





Seventeen “Swimming Fool”

from Seventeen 4th Mini Album 'Al1' - EP ((주)플레디스엔터테인먼트(PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT) 2017)



Bauer, M.I.A. and G Dragon “Temple”

from Aa

