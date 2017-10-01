Notes:



Youssou N'Dour et Les Super Etoile “Independance”

from Vol 3: Independance (Touba K7 2001)





Youssou N'Dour et Les Super Etoile “Siempre Sere”

from Vol 3: Independance (Touba K7 2001)





Astrud Gilberto “A Felicidade”

from Look To the Rainbow (Verve Reissues 1966)



Stevie Wonder “Girl Blue”

from Music of My Mind (1972)



Blundetto “Hands for Silver”

from World Of (Heavenly Sweetness 2015)





John Coltrane “Song of Praise”

from One Down, One Up: Live At the Half Note (2005)



Peaking Lights “Little Light”

from Cosmic Logic (Weird World 2014)



Rodriguez “Inner City Blues”

from Cold Fact (Bonus Track Version) (1970)



Tourist “Patterns (feat. Lianne La Havas)”

from Patterns - EP (Monday Records 2014)



Faye Wong “平凡最浪漫”

from To Please Myself (Cinepoly 1994)



Faye Wong “"Děngděng 等等 (Wait A Moment)”

from Faye Wong (EMI 2001)



Faye Wong “Serpentskirt”

from Serpentskirt - Single (Fontana 1996)





Concrete Blonde “Darkening of the Light”

from Bloodletting - 20th Anniversary Edition (Remastered) (Capitol Records 2010)





Boom Bip “Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (feat. Boards Of Canada) [Boards of Canada Remix]”

from Corymb (Lex Records 2004)





Quantic “Painting Silhouettes”

from Magnetica (Tru Thoughts Recordings 2014)





Clark “Unfurla”

from Clark (2014)





Bibio “Look at Orion!”

from Silver Wilkinson (Warp Records 2013)





Jimi Hendrix “Room Full of Mirrors”

from Rainbow Bridge (Original Motion Picture Sound Track) (1971)





The Cult “She Sells Sanctuary”

from Pure Cult (Beggars Banquet 1994)





Bauhaus “A God in an Alcove (Live At Hammersmith Palais, 9th November 1981)”

from This Is for When (Live At Hammersmith Palais, 9th November 1981) (Beggars Banquet 2012)





A Perfect Circle “Sleeping Beauty (Acoustic) [Live In Philly]”

from Deep Cuts: A Perfect Circle - EP (Virgin Records 2009)





Grateful Dead “Cold Rain and snow”

from Filmore East 10-3-70