Paul Robeson was a scholar/athlete who became a renowned actor and singer. Throughout his life, he championed the fight against colonialism, racism and class oppression. He was in life-long solidarity with the Soviet Union. As a result, the Jim Crow rulers of America worked to silence him and make him a non-person. The attempt failed. Despite persecution, he remained strong of spirit, saying in his last writings, “I am the same Paul.”
