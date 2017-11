Fats Domino Brought the African-American New Orleans Sound to the Top of Rock and Roll

Subtitle:

Program Type: Interview

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Norman Otis Richmond, Bluesologist and broadcaster

Broadcast Restrictions: Contact producer for permission to broadcast.

License: Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)

Summary: Otis Richmond remembers meeting Fats Domino and finding him to be like an uncle from Louisiana, someone living his culture with pride. Despite legendary fame, Antoine Dominique Domino remained home in New Orleans, even during Hurricane Katrina.

Credits: facebook.com/thetaylorreport

