The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
It’s a Haberdasher marathon tonight. I’m covering Time Again Radio at 11 so I’m just going to roll right through – 4 hours of songs that name check other musical artists. I’ve got a great set (2 sets) to share with you tonight. So keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
P.S. Thanks again to Wylder for their killer live ins studio performance last week.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) Rust Never Sleeps 1979
Father John Misty I'm Writing a Novel Fear Fun 2012 Bella Union
Album Rock
NRBQ Boozoo, That's Who? Wild Weekend 1989 Virgin Records
Album
Grave Robber Shonen Knife Soul Parking
Gillian Welch Elvis Presley Blues Time (The Revelator) 2001
Van Morrison Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile) Saint Dominic's Preview 1972
Barrence Whitfield with Tom Russell Cleaning Windows Hillbilly Voodoo
Tom Tom Club Genius of Love Tom Tom Club 1981 Sire
Album
The Original Blues Brothers Band Don't Forget About James Brown The Last Shade of Blue Before Black Severn Records
Steely Dan Hey Nineteen Gaucho 1980 Island Records
Rock
Arthur Conley Sweet Soul Music Only In America: Atlantic Soul Classics 1967
Don Bryant Try me Precious Soul 2012 Fat Possum
Album
The Commodores Nightshift (Single Version) Nightshift / I Keep Running - Single Universal Music Group International
ABC When Smokey Sings (Album Mix) Look of Love - The Very Best of ABC Neutron
Joe Ely Dublin Blues This One's for Him: A Tribute to Guy Clark 2011
Cowboy Junkies Townes' Blues Black Eyed Man 1992 RCA Records Label
Rock
Guy Clark Ramblin' Jack and Mahan Boats to Build 1992
Buffalo Nickel Lucinda Williams Up On Blocks Plowhandle Records
Bootsy Collins A Salute to Bernie (feat. Dr. G. & Bernie Worrell) World Wide Funk 2017
Single
Nils Lofgren Keith Don't Go (Ode To the Glimmer Twin) (1976 London) Nils Lofgren
The Smithereens Behind the Wall of Sleep Especially for You Capitol Nashville
Rock
John Hiatt Slow Turning Slow Turning 1988
The Beatles For You Blue Let It Be 1970 EMI UK
MP3 Album Rock
The Who The Seeker Meaty, Beaty, Big and Bouncy 1990 Geffen
Single Rock
The Beatles Ob-la-di, ob-la-da The Beatles (White Album) 1968 EMI UK
Rock
Ron Wood Far East Man I've Got My Own Album To Do 1974
The Mamas & The Papas Creeque Alley The Mamas & The Papas: All the Leaves Are Brown - The Golden Era Collection 2001 Geffen*
Comp
The Clash (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais Hits Back 1977
Richard Thompson Tear-Stained Letter Hand of Kindness 1983
Single
Weezer Buddy Holly Weezer 1994 Geffen
Rock