Notes: Hey Listeners,



It’s a Haberdasher marathon tonight. I’m covering Time Again Radio at 11 so I’m just going to roll right through – 4 hours of songs that name check other musical artists. I’ve got a great set (2 sets) to share with you tonight. So keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



P.S. Thanks again to Wylder for their killer live ins studio performance last week.



Neil Young & Crazy Horse Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) Rust Never Sleeps 1979

Father John Misty I'm Writing a Novel Fear Fun 2012 Bella Union

Album Rock

NRBQ Boozoo, That's Who? Wild Weekend 1989 Virgin Records

Album

Grave Robber Shonen Knife Soul Parking

Gillian Welch Elvis Presley Blues Time (The Revelator) 2001

Van Morrison Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile) Saint Dominic's Preview 1972

Barrence Whitfield with Tom Russell Cleaning Windows Hillbilly Voodoo

Tom Tom Club Genius of Love Tom Tom Club 1981 Sire

Album

The Original Blues Brothers Band Don't Forget About James Brown The Last Shade of Blue Before Black Severn Records

Steely Dan Hey Nineteen Gaucho 1980 Island Records

Rock

Arthur Conley Sweet Soul Music Only In America: Atlantic Soul Classics 1967

Don Bryant Try me Precious Soul 2012 Fat Possum

Album

The Commodores Nightshift (Single Version) Nightshift / I Keep Running - Single Universal Music Group International

ABC When Smokey Sings (Album Mix) Look of Love - The Very Best of ABC Neutron

Joe Ely Dublin Blues This One's for Him: A Tribute to Guy Clark 2011

Cowboy Junkies Townes' Blues Black Eyed Man 1992 RCA Records Label

Rock

Guy Clark Ramblin' Jack and Mahan Boats to Build 1992

Buffalo Nickel Lucinda Williams Up On Blocks Plowhandle Records

Bootsy Collins A Salute to Bernie (feat. Dr. G. & Bernie Worrell) World Wide Funk 2017

Single

Nils Lofgren Keith Don't Go (Ode To the Glimmer Twin) (1976 London) Nils Lofgren

The Smithereens Behind the Wall of Sleep Especially for You Capitol Nashville

Rock

John Hiatt Slow Turning Slow Turning 1988

The Beatles For You Blue Let It Be 1970 EMI UK

MP3 Album Rock

The Who The Seeker Meaty, Beaty, Big and Bouncy 1990 Geffen

Single Rock

The Beatles Ob-la-di, ob-la-da The Beatles (White Album) 1968 EMI UK

Rock

Ron Wood Far East Man I've Got My Own Album To Do 1974

The Mamas & The Papas Creeque Alley The Mamas & The Papas: All the Leaves Are Brown - The Golden Era Collection 2001 Geffen*

Comp

The Clash (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais Hits Back 1977

Richard Thompson Tear-Stained Letter Hand of Kindness 1983

Single

Weezer Buddy Holly Weezer 1994 Geffen

Rock

