Hey Listeners,
It’s a Haberdasher marathon tonight. I’m covering Time Again Radio at 11 so I’m just going to roll right through – 4 hours of songs that name check other musical artists. I’ve got a great set (2 sets) to share with you tonight. So keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
P.S. Thanks again to Wylder for their killer live ins studio performance last week.
Weezer In the Garage Weezer 1994 Geffen
Rock
Cheap Trick Surrender Heaven Tonight 1978
James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Company Hair Hair soundtrack (1968)
Mott the Hoople All the Young Dudes All the Young Dudes 1972 Columbia
Rock
The Ramones Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio Hey! Ho! Let's Go: The Anthology [Disc 1]
Todd Snider Talking Seattle Grunge Rock Blues Near Truths and Hotel Rooms Live 2003
Single
Barenaked Ladies Brian Wilson Gordon Sire/Warner Bros.
Rock
Super Furry Animals The Very Best of Neil Diamond Dark Days/Light Years 2009
Sparks When Do I Get to Sing "My Way" Gratuitous Sax & Senseless Violins Lil Beethoven
Rock
Mojo Nixon Don Henley Must Die Otis Mojo Nixon
Rock
The Replacements Alex Chilton Pleased to Meet Me 1987 Sire
Album Rock
Dash Rip Rock (Let's Go) Smoke Some Pot Hits and Giggles 2000 Bill Davis
R.E.M. Man on the Moon In Time: The Best of R.E.M. 1988-2003 Concord Records
Rock
Led Zeppelin Hats off to (Roy) Harper Lep Zeppelin III
Madness Prince The 2 Tone Collection
Bob Dylan Song to Woody Bob Dylan 1962 Columbia
Album
David Bowie Song for Bob Dylan Hunky Dory (Remastered) 1971
Belle and Sebastian Like Dylan in the Movies If You're Feeling Sinister 1996 Jeepster Recordings
Syd Barrett Bob Dylan Blues Collection
Minutemen Bob Dylan Wrote Propaganda Songs Introducing the Minutemen SST Records
Rock
Minutemen Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing Double Nickels On the Dime 1984 SST Records
Single Rock
The Wombats Let's Dance to Joy Division A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation 14th Floor Records
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Running Down A Dream Damn the Torpedoes 1979 Geffen*
Rock
Eddie Money Take Me Home Tonight The Best of Eddie Money 1977
John Mellencamp R.O.C.K. In the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60's Rock) Scarecrow 1985
Creedence Clearwater Revival Lookin' Out My Back Door Cosmo's Factory 1970 Concord Records
Reunión Life Is A Rock (But the Radio Rolls Me) Radio Hits of the 70s
The Righteous Brothers Rock and Roll Heaven Righteous Brothers: The Definitive Collection 2006 Polydor
Single