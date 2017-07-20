Summary: Local Futures, also known as Economics of Happiness, is an organization founded by Helena Norberg Hodge. They are pioneers of the new economy movement, that is dedicated to the renewal of community, ecological health and local economies world wide.



In July 2017 Helena Norberg Hodge spoke at Schumacher College in England. She began her Earth Talk by recalling the experience that changed her life, her visit to the remote region of Ladakh, in northern India. Ladakh had escaped colonial domination until the late 1970. In 1975 Helena Norberg Hodge found an almost intact traditional culture. But by the late 1980s Ladakhi culture had been dramatically changed and many of their values destroyed - not by war or slavery but by the introduction of globalized trade and consumerism.



Recorded on July 26, 2017



Helena Norberg Hodge is a recipient of the Right Livelihood Award. Her book Ancient Futures describes the Ladakh experience and has been translated into more than 35 languages. She is the producer of the award-winning documentary The Economics of Happiness and director of Local Futures and the International Alliance for Localization (IAL)