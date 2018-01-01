Who Will End This Nightmare? WE WILL. Thousands March in 24 Cities. Sunsara Taylor, Refuse Fascism, Susan Loewenberg, "Watch on the Rhine" and more

Subtitle: Who Will End This Nightmare? WE WILL. Thousands March in 24 Cities. Sunsara Taylor, Refuse Fascism, Susan Loewenberg, "Watch on the Rhine" and more

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sunsara Taylor (Refuse Fascism, revcom.us); Susan Loewenberg (LA Theatre Works)

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Sunsara Taylor, co-initiator of Refuse Fascism, on the November 4 protests, the beginning of a series of actions to demand that this nightmare must end, the Trump Pence Regime must go.



Susan Loewenberg, producer of an LA Theatre Works production of a play by Lillian Hellman, Watch on the Rhine, scheduled to open in 2018. The anti-fascist play is both a lesson, and a challenge, to those living today.



Plus, we'll be hearing some of the sounds of November 4, before and on the day.

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant

Teddy Robinson - Engineer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a musical break at 35:55 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your ideas, comments, thoughts, suggestions and so on.



