 The Michael Slate Show 
 Who Will End This Nightmare? WE WILL. Thousands March in 24 Cities. Sunsara Taylor, Refuse Fascism, Susan Loewenberg, "Watch on the Rhine" and more
 Sunsara Taylor (Refuse Fascism, revcom.us); Susan Loewenberg (LA Theatre Works)
 Michael Slate  
Sunsara Taylor, co-initiator of Refuse Fascism, on the November 4 protests, the beginning of a series of actions to demand that this nightmare must end, the Trump Pence Regime must go.

Susan Loewenberg, producer of an LA Theatre Works production of a play by Lillian Hellman, Watch on the Rhine, scheduled to open in 2018. The anti-fascist play is both a lesson, and a challenge, to those living today.

Plus, we'll be hearing some of the sounds of November 4, before and on the day.
