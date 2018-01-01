No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sunsara Taylor, co-initiator of Refuse Fascism, on the November 4 protests, the beginning of a series of actions to demand that this nightmare must end, the Trump Pence Regime must go.
Susan Loewenberg, producer of an LA Theatre Works production of a play by Lillian Hellman, Watch on the Rhine, scheduled to open in 2018. The anti-fascist play is both a lesson, and a challenge, to those living today.
Plus, we'll be hearing some of the sounds of November 4, before and on the day.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Teddy Robinson - Engineer
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 35:55 and can accommodate local id if needed.