The closing hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive.
Scienz Of Life - Hot Banana's (instrumental)
Caravan Palace - Aftermath
Takako Minekawa - Plash
Capsule - Love Me
Groove People - Some People (Bell Hop Break Six Shemix)
Olya Polyakova - Oh My God, How Painful
4 Hero - Cooking Up Yah Brain
The Magic Band - Doctor Dark (live)
David Byrne & Brian Eno - Moonlight In Glory
TriBeCaStan - Ghetto Garbo
The Ugly Stuff - It's Not Unusual
Sparkle Moore - Flower Of My Heart
Ghost Shirt - Radio Fire
Moog Cookbook - Born To Be Wild
Neil & His Mom - No Future (God Save The Queen)

