Credits: Meat Beat Manifesto - Fire Number 9 (Peel Session)

Rural War Room - Gearing the Gas In The Woods

Negativland - Truck Stop Drip Drop

Caravan Palace - Lay Down

Max Steiner - Atlanta In Flames

Charlie Christian - Gone With What Wind (alternate take)

TriBeCaStan - Varaha's Boogie

Arling & Cameron - Le Flic Et La Fille

Drumbo - Bogeyman

Introducing Neil: Hippie from The Young Ones

Neil - Hole In My Shoe

The Miller Sisters - Ten Cats Down

The Legendary Stardust Cowboy - Global Warming

Tuuletar - I Look Forward To