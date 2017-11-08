No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Reggae from all over, including the former Soviet Union via Brooklyn; Afrobeat that's not from Nigeria; the rediscovered sounds of Somalia; and a preview of WRIR's Afropop Dance Thang, coming this Saturday to Studio Two Three
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
The Expanders | USA | I Have A Party | Old Time Something Come Back Again, Vol. 2 | Easy Star | 2017
Toots & The Maytals | Jamaica | Pomps And Pride | single | Jaguar | 1971
John Holt | Jamaica | Ali Baba | single | Treasure Isle | 1969
M.D. & The Healers | USA-Russia-Ukraine-Lithuania | Backyard | Welcome To Babylon | Rebel Sound | 2017
Karikatura | USA | Miesto | Speak Now | Ropeadope | 2016
Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band | DC USA | Tribulation | Bone Reader | self-released | 2017
The Shaolin Afronauts | Australia | Flight Of The Ancients | Flight Of The Ancients | Freestyle | 2011
Criolo | Brazil | Bogota | No Na Orelha | Sterns | 2012
Da Cruz | Brazil-Switzerland | Sinha Mandou | Eco Do Futuro | Boom Jah / Broken Silence | 2017
Habib Koite & Bamada | Mali | Foro Bana | Ma Ya | Putumayo | 1999
Boubacar Traore | Mali | Yafa Ma | Dounia Tabolo | Lusafrica | 2017
Iftiin Band feat Mahmud Abdallah "Jerry" Hussen & Maryan Naasir | Somalia | Xuduud Ma Le Xubigaan | Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa | Ostinato | 197x
Nimco Jamaac | Somalia | Buuraha U Dheer | Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa | Ostinato | 198x
Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band | Benin | Dadje Von O Von Non | Legends Of Benin | Analog Africa | 1966
So Kalmery | RD Congo | Hey! Mama Lisa | Brakka System | World Village | 2009
Ernesto Djedje | Cote D'Ivoire | Zibote | Le Roi Du Ziglibithy | Badmos | 1977
Los Camaroes | Cameroon | Resurrection Los | Resurrection Los | Analog Africa | 1979
Magic System | Cote D'Ivoire | Bouger Bouger | Cessa Kie La Verite | Showbiz | 2005