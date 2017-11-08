November 8, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Summary: Reggae from all over, including the former Soviet Union via Brooklyn; Afrobeat that's not from Nigeria; the rediscovered sounds of Somalia; and a preview of WRIR's Afropop Dance Thang, coming this Saturday to Studio Two Three

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



The Expanders | USA | I Have A Party | Old Time Something Come Back Again, Vol. 2 | Easy Star | 2017

Toots & The Maytals | Jamaica | Pomps And Pride | single | Jaguar | 1971

John Holt | Jamaica | Ali Baba | single | Treasure Isle | 1969



M.D. & The Healers | USA-Russia-Ukraine-Lithuania | Backyard | Welcome To Babylon | Rebel Sound | 2017

Karikatura | USA | Miesto | Speak Now | Ropeadope | 2016



Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band | DC USA | Tribulation | Bone Reader | self-released | 2017

The Shaolin Afronauts | Australia | Flight Of The Ancients | Flight Of The Ancients | Freestyle | 2011



Criolo | Brazil | Bogota | No Na Orelha | Sterns | 2012

Da Cruz | Brazil-Switzerland | Sinha Mandou | Eco Do Futuro | Boom Jah / Broken Silence | 2017



Habib Koite & Bamada | Mali | Foro Bana | Ma Ya | Putumayo | 1999

Boubacar Traore | Mali | Yafa Ma | Dounia Tabolo | Lusafrica | 2017



Iftiin Band feat Mahmud Abdallah "Jerry" Hussen & Maryan Naasir | Somalia | Xuduud Ma Le Xubigaan | Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa | Ostinato | 197x

Nimco Jamaac | Somalia | Buuraha U Dheer | Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa | Ostinato | 198x



Gnonnas Pedro & His Dadjes Band | Benin | Dadje Von O Von Non | Legends Of Benin | Analog Africa | 1966

So Kalmery | RD Congo | Hey! Mama Lisa | Brakka System | World Village | 2009

Ernesto Djedje | Cote D'Ivoire | Zibote | Le Roi Du Ziglibithy | Badmos | 1977

Los Camaroes | Cameroon | Resurrection Los | Resurrection Los | Analog Africa | 1979



Magic System | Cote D'Ivoire | Bouger Bouger | Cessa Kie La Verite | Showbiz | 2005



