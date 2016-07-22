No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sonic Café. Welcome to episode 61. I’m your host Scott Clark. You remember our 43rd president George W. Bush right? You know …911, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Mission Accomplished, Hurricane Katrina and the Great Recession … yeah that guy. Now that the dust has settled on those years, we think we’ve identified what the ‘W’ in George W Bush actually stands for… his alter ego Will Ferrell! Seems to be so, because whenever President Bush stepped in front of the TV cameras Will must have been there… like a little tiny guy sitting on his shoulder, whispering all those historic one-liners directly into his ear. To test our theory, the Sonic Cafe has developed a little game we call… Is it George or is it Will? We’ve mixed up a bunch of sound clips that’ll play back to back. Listen to see if you can identify which clip is George W. Bush and which is his alter ego Will Ferrell. The answers may surprise you. All that plus an eclectic music mix including classic jazz from Andrew Hill, Ted Nugent and the Amboy Dukes, Ani DiFranco, Joshua James and more… covering 43 years… in honor of our 43rd president. So join us for… Is it George or is it Will?… this time from the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Show Me
Artist: ABC
LP: The Lexicon Of Love
Yr: 1982
Song 2: That's Good
Artist: Devo
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1990
Song 3: Baby Please Don't Go
Artist: Amboy Dukes Featuring Ted Nugent
LP: Journey To The Center Of The Mind
Yr: 1968
Song 4: Standing Bird
Artist: LOVE PSYCHEDELICO
LP: Love Psychedelic Orchestra
Yr: 2008
Song 5: Rat Bat Blue
Artist: Deep Purple
LP: Who Do You Think We Are?
Yr: 1973
Song 6: Beautiful Night
Artist: Ani DiFranco
LP: Revelling: Reckoning (Disc 1)
Yr: 2001
Song 7: Hawkind And Fire
Artist: Alan Hawkshaw
LP: Bruton Music-Light My Fire
Yr: 1978
Song 8: Flight 19
Artist: Andrew Hill
LP: Point Of Departure
Yr: 1964
Song 9: The New Love Song
Artist: Joshua James
LP: The Sun Is Always Brighter
Yr: 2008
Song 10: Spread Your Love
Artist: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
LP: Take Them On, On Your Own
Yr: 2003
Song 11: Love of My Life
Artist: Carlos Santana & Dave Matthews
LP: Supernatural
Yr: 1999
Song 12: Stone Lonely
Artist: Blu Mar Ten
LP: The Six Million Names of God
Yr: 2003
The Sonic Cafe features an intelligent, eclectic mix of music, comedy and pop culture showcasing 30 to 60 years of content within each episode.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves music, comedy and pop culture rather than breakfast, lunch and dinner. All announcer voiceovers are presented over the background noise of a busy cafe with references made to the café environment to create a theatre of the mind experience for listeners.
The program actually does originate from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
Original syndication date was 7/22/2016. At that time 31 shows had already been produced (over six months of content) with new episodes produced weekly. A new episode is released each week. You can confidently add The Sonic Cafe to your schedule knowing that a backlog of shows is already produced awaiting weekly release.
