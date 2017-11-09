Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
SHANNON SLAUGHTER - Movin' On - Never Standing Still - Elite Circuit
(break)
REMINGTON RYDE - Leavin' - A Storyteller's Memory - Pinecastle
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Hit Parade Of Love - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
BRAD HUDSON - Rambler's Song - Next New Hearbreak - Pinecastle
(break)
LEONA WILLIAMS, RON WILLIAMS, & BLUEGRASS MARTINS - I Can't Help Wondering - Travel Down This Road With Me - Loveshine
MARK JOHNSON & EMORY LESTER - One Morning In May - Acoustic Milestone - Quiet Fire
(Caleb Smith ID for Music for the Mountain)
BALSAM RANGE - Chain Gang Blues - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home
(break)
RAGGED UNION - If You Don't Love Me - Time Captain - Shining Castle
DON RENO - Reno Ride - Founding Father Of The Bluegrass Banjo - CHM
LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - I Live The Life Of Riley - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH
(break)
BEPPE GAMBETTA (with David Grier...) - Doc Watson Medley - Short Stories - Borealis