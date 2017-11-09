Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



SHANNON SLAUGHTER - Movin' On - Never Standing Still - Elite Circuit



(break)



REMINGTON RYDE - Leavin' - A Storyteller's Memory - Pinecastle



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Hit Parade Of Love - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family



BRAD HUDSON - Rambler's Song - Next New Hearbreak - Pinecastle



(break)



LEONA WILLIAMS, RON WILLIAMS, & BLUEGRASS MARTINS - I Can't Help Wondering - Travel Down This Road With Me - Loveshine



MARK JOHNSON & EMORY LESTER - One Morning In May - Acoustic Milestone - Quiet Fire



(Caleb Smith ID for Music for the Mountain)



BALSAM RANGE - Chain Gang Blues - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home



(break)



RAGGED UNION - If You Don't Love Me - Time Captain - Shining Castle



DON RENO - Reno Ride - Founding Father Of The Bluegrass Banjo - CHM



LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - I Live The Life Of Riley - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH



(break)



BEPPE GAMBETTA (with David Grier...) - Doc Watson Medley - Short Stories - Borealis



BILLY STRINGS (with Bryan Sutton) - Salty Sheep - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal



THE KEVIN PRATER BAND - Roll On Buddy, Roll On - All I Ever Wanted - Patuxent



(break)



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Lonesome Road Blues - The Music Of Bill Monroe: From 1936 to 1994 - MCA



(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)



RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Going To Georgia - Something Old, Something New - Rebel



CONNIE & BABE & THE BACKWOODS BOYS - Wreck Of The Old 97 - Down The Road To Home - Rounder



BOBBY HICKS - Prosperity Special - Fiddle Patch - Rounder



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)