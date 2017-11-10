TB 171110 Interview with a Vampire 2X

Subtitle: Interview with a Vampire 2X

This week’s archive radio show reveals Amazon’s latest plot for world domination. Then we take a ride on the wheel of fortune before revealing some significant facts. We revisit the assassination of John F. Kennedy — and for the feature piece this week we report on an interview with a vampire named Rockefeller.



Fire, brimstone, and coffee! It’s time for the Thunderbolt!



Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:



Station ID

00:00-00:27



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:26-02:13



Amazon Over America (Originally Aired 9-5-14)

Music: Dark Side — John Williams

02:13-06:21



Wheel of Fortune (Originally Aired 11-29-13)

Music: One Seed

06:20-12:41



Significant Facts (Originally Aired 11-15-13)

Music: Amadeus Mozart

12:37-16:40



Fifty Years After (Originally Aired 11-29-13)

Music: Ludwig van Beethoven

16:36-29:44



Interview with a Vampire (Originally Aired 11-29-13)

Music: Mannheim Steamroller — Mike Oldfield

29:44-36:24



———————————————————



Olympia Version:



Olympia Action Alert

Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters

36:21-42:38



Disclaimer, Promo

Music: Jethro Tull — Focus

42:34-45:00



End Music:



Whip It

by DEVO

45:00-49:08



Ride a White Horse

by Laid Back

49:06-54:41



Everybody Knows

by Leonard Cohen

54:41 1:00:00

———————————————————



Seattle Version:



Music Intro

36:21-36:48



Whip It!

by DEVO

36:40-40:48



Ride a White Horse

by Laid Back

40:47-46:22



We Rise Again

by Gogol Bordello

46:22-50:01



Puirt A Beul

by Karen Matheson

49:59-53:35



The Power Of Independent Trucking

by Big Black

53:35-55:01



White Lightning

by Tina Adair

55:01-57:45



Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo

Music: Jethro Tull — Focus

57:44-1:00:00



