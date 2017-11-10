Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
This week’s archive radio show reveals Amazon’s latest plot for world domination. Then we take a ride on the wheel of fortune before revealing some significant facts. We revisit the assassination of John F. Kennedy — and for the feature piece this week we report on an interview with a vampire named Rockefeller.

Fire, brimstone, and coffee! It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

Station ID
00:00-00:27

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:13

Amazon Over America (Originally Aired 9-5-14)
Music: Dark Side — John Williams
02:13-06:21

Wheel of Fortune (Originally Aired 11-29-13)
Music: One Seed
06:20-12:41

Significant Facts (Originally Aired 11-15-13)
Music: Amadeus Mozart
12:37-16:40

Fifty Years After (Originally Aired 11-29-13)
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven
16:36-29:44

Interview with a Vampire (Originally Aired 11-29-13)
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — Mike Oldfield
29:44-36:24

———————————————————

Olympia Version:

Olympia Action Alert
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
36:21-42:38

Disclaimer, Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
42:34-45:00

End Music:

Whip It
by DEVO
45:00-49:08

Ride a White Horse
by Laid Back
49:06-54:41

Everybody Knows
by Leonard Cohen
54:41 1:00:00
———————————————————

Seattle Version:

Music Intro
36:21-36:48

Whip It!
by DEVO
36:40-40:48

Ride a White Horse
by Laid Back
40:47-46:22

We Rise Again
by Gogol Bordello
46:22-50:01

Puirt A Beul
by Karen Matheson
49:59-53:35

The Power Of Independent Trucking
by Big Black
53:35-55:01

White Lightning
by Tina Adair
55:01-57:45

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
57:44-1:00:00

