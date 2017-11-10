No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This week’s archive radio show reveals Amazon’s latest plot for world domination. Then we take a ride on the wheel of fortune before revealing some significant facts. We revisit the assassination of John F. Kennedy — and for the feature piece this week we report on an interview with a vampire named Rockefeller.
Segments:
Station ID
00:00-00:27
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:13
Amazon Over America (Originally Aired 9-5-14)
Music: Dark Side — John Williams
02:13-06:21
Wheel of Fortune (Originally Aired 11-29-13)
Music: One Seed
06:20-12:41