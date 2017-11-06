Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 worldbeatcanada radio 
 exciting contemporary global music alternative to jukebox radio
 Weekly Program
 Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  
All New CDN global including Exco Levi, Lemon Bucket Orchestra, The Achromatics and The Boom Booms. the beat in your backyard!
Calcopyrite Communications
EntreMundos Quarteto - Vestido Longo
Gondwana - Amor Sin Fronteras
Exco Levi - Don't Cry CANCON
Lemon Bucket Orchestra - Soldat CANCON
J-P Piirainen - Daddy 'O INST
El Midico/Katiuska - Teach The Children
Ani Cordera - Corrupcion
Grupo Batuque - Afro Black
Issa Bagayogo - Dibi
The Achromatics - Let It Play CANCON
Nina Miranda - Lost In Manchester
The Boom Booms - Lord I'm Ready CANCON
Tamikrest - Adoutat Salilagh

00:58:57 English 2017-11-06
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
worldbeatcanada radio november 11 2017  00:58:57  128Kbps mp3
(67.4MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
   