|
|
|
|
|
|
| Weekly Program
|
| Max Shea, Host
|
| Max Shea
|
| For non-profit use only.
|
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
|
|
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Emanuele Arciuli: Four American Indian Piano Preludes I-IV (L.W. Ballard) (6:36)
Marc Ponthus: Ondine (Lent) (from Gaspard de la Nuit) (M. Ravel) (7:29)
Marc Chan: My Wounded Head 3 mm. 299-342 (8:42)
George Crumb: The Yellow Moon of Andalusia (I-VI) (17:52)
Simon Martin: L'heure mauve (continued in Hour 2) (8:36)
|
|
|00:58:00
|English
|2017-11-09
|
| Amherst MA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Martian Gardens Episode 907 Hour 1
| 00:58:00
|128Kbps mp3
(87MB) Stereo
|4
|