Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



Emanuele Arciuli: Four American Indian Piano Preludes I-IV (L.W. Ballard) (6:36)

Marc Ponthus: Ondine (Lent) (from Gaspard de la Nuit) (M. Ravel) (7:29)

Marc Chan: My Wounded Head 3 mm. 299-342 (8:42)



George Crumb: The Yellow Moon of Andalusia (I-VI) (17:52)

Simon Martin: L'heure mauve (continued in Hour 2) (8:36)