Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 BCFM Drivetime 
 Local Enterprise Partnership and Greater Bristol Partnership have lots of money with Merchant Venturers on boards
 Weekly Program
 
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution No Derivatives (by-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2017/11/10/bcfms-weekly-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-89/
First hour: news review: Complaints about anti WW1 poster in Bear Pit – part of Art Exhibition 'Journey to Justice' about civil rights – history of Walter Ayles; Remembrance Sunday – Poppy now linked to unpopular wars like Iraq and Afghanistan, Royal British Legion sponsored by arms manufacturers, Red poppies and the arms trade;  Charter Day for Merchant Venturers at Bristol Cathedral – Bristol schools run by Merchant Venturers, problems with Academies; Why Bristol needs to face up to its past before it can enjoy its future - editor's comment ; Paradise Papers -  Revealed - Queen's private estate invested millions of pounds offshore – Prince Charles lobbying for carbon trading and making money on it; should Merchant Venturers' assets/financial information be declared? Priti Patel and her parallel foreign policy  - meetings with Israel PM Netanyahu and other Israeli officials  - Liam Fox and Adam Werritty similar – does Theresa May have any authority left? Bristol Christmas German Market – Brexit, EU too German? More local market stalls? Mum of four dies cold and alone after benefits were blocked for missing meeting – will Universal Credit be a success? Bristol council puts £123m arena project on hold – moving to Filton? - from Growth Deal money – Local Enterprise Partnership and Greater Bristol Partnership have lots of money with Merchant Venturers on boards; Student flat developers in Bristol exploiting 'tax loophole' to get out of paying business rates - City MP Thangam Debbonaire is calling for the law to be changed so the council has more money to spend.

  Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 English
 
  View Script
    
Mark Weston, Christine Townsend  00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
   