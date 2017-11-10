Credits: First hour: news review: Complaints about anti WW1 poster in Bear Pit – part of Art Exhibition 'Journey to Justice' about civil rights – history of Walter Ayles; Remembrance Sunday – Poppy now linked to unpopular wars like Iraq and Afghanistan, Royal British Legion sponsored by arms manufacturers, Red poppies and the arms trade; Charter Day for Merchant Venturers at Bristol Cathedral – Bristol schools run by Merchant Venturers, problems with Academies; Why Bristol needs to face up to its past before it can enjoy its future - editor's comment ; Paradise Papers - Revealed - Queen's private estate invested millions of pounds offshore – Prince Charles lobbying for carbon trading and making money on it; should Merchant Venturers' assets/financial information be declared? Priti Patel and her parallel foreign policy - meetings with Israel PM Netanyahu and other Israeli officials - Liam Fox and Adam Werritty similar – does Theresa May have any authority left? Bristol Christmas German Market – Brexit, EU too German? More local market stalls? Mum of four dies cold and alone after benefits were blocked for missing meeting – will Universal Credit be a success? Bristol council puts £123m arena project on hold – moving to Filton? - from Growth Deal money – Local Enterprise Partnership and Greater Bristol Partnership have lots of money with Merchant Venturers on boards; Student flat developers in Bristol exploiting 'tax loophole' to get out of paying business rates - City MP Thangam Debbonaire is calling for the law to be changed so the council has more money to spend.