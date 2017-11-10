|
| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
For non-profit use only.
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Thomas DeLio: Against the Silence... I-II (16:06)
Mary Jeanne van Appledorn: Freedom of Youth (11:00)
Artemiey Artemiev: An Evening in the Country (4:06)
Brian Eno: Unfamiliar Wind (Leeks Hills) 5:21
Laurie Spiegel: Passage (14:03)
Coil: Remote Viewing 4 (9:53)
Evan Ziporyn: Drill (11:15)
|01:26:59
|English
|2017-11-10
| Amherst MA
|Martian Gardens Episode 907 Hour 3
| 01:26:59
|3
