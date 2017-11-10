Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog

Thomas DeLio: Against the Silence... I-II (16:06)

Mary Jeanne van Appledorn: Freedom of Youth (11:00)
Artemiey Artemiev: An Evening in the Country (4:06)
Brian Eno: Unfamiliar Wind (Leeks Hills) 5:21

Laurie Spiegel: Passage (14:03)
Coil: Remote Viewing 4 (9:53)

Evan Ziporyn: Drill (11:15)

2017-11-10
 Amherst MA
