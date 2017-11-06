Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Building Bridges 
 
 Weekly Program
 
 Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg  
 See Notes.
 Attribution (by) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
As the saying goes, some thing's rotten in Denmark & weve figured out what it is, why its the Trumpian tax plan!
featuring
Dean Baker, formerly was an assistant professor of economics at Bucknell University. He is currently a co-director of the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) in Washington, D.C.

When Trump said that the biggest winners under his new tax plan will be the everyday American workers as jobs start pouring into our country, as companies start competing for American labor and as wages start going up at levels that you havent seen in many years, you might have tve suspected he was lying,because, well, his lips were moving. But some corporate media give credence to the idea that this GOP tax plan is one for the little guy. Well talk taxes with economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
produced by Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg
please notify us if you plan to broadcast this program - knash@igc.org

  Download Program Podcast
00:25:48 English 2017-11-06
 nyc
  View Script
    
bakertaxesntl  00:25:48  128Kbps mp3
(24MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
  Download Program Podcast
00:25:48 English 2017-11-06
 nyc
  View Script
    
bakertaxesntl32  00:25:48  32Kbps mp3
(6MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
   