Summary: As the saying goes, some thing's rotten in Denmark & weve figured out what it is, why its the Trumpian tax plan!

Dean Baker, formerly was an assistant professor of economics at Bucknell University. He is currently a co-director of the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) in Washington, D.C.



When Trump said that the biggest winners under his new tax plan will be the everyday American workers as jobs start pouring into our country, as companies start competing for American labor and as wages start going up at levels that you havent seen in many years, you might have tve suspected he was lying,because, well, his lips were moving. But some corporate media give credence to the idea that this GOP tax plan is one for the little guy. Well talk taxes with economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research.