| Ambiance Congo
| Music
| David Noyes (DJ Daudi)
| Motherland Influence
| Congolese popular music.
www.ambiancecongo.blogspot.com
|PART A
1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
from the CD PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music
2)Grand Zaiko
TANTINE BELLOTA
from the LP KRISHNA
Syllart
3)Ikomo Jojo
MOSEKA 1&2
from the LP JOJO IKOMO
ASL
4)Franco & le T.P. O.K. Jazz
TOSAMBI BAPEJI YO RAISON NA QUARTIER *
from the CD 20eme ANNIVERSAIRE 6 JUIN 1956 – 6 JUIN 1976 VOL. 2
Saku
5)Orchestre Kara de Kinshasa
BOPENDO
from the LP ORCHESTRE KARA DE KINSHASA
Sonafric
6)Le Seigneur Rochereau & Afrisa International
MBANDA MONUMENT
from the LP MAZE
Ets. VEVE International
7)Les Bantous de la Capitale
BADETTY
from the LP DE BRAZZAVILLE A LA HAVANE AVEC LES BANTOUS DE LA
CAPITALE
Socodi
PART B
8)Choc Stars
ENA
from the LP LES EDITIONS BOBET PRESENTENT CHOC STARS
Afro-Rythmes
9)Dindo Yogo & Klay Mawungu
LISALISI NIONGOTE (feat.Makolin & Klay)
from the LP DINDO YOGO & KLAY
Ets. Mayala
10)General Defao & Big Stars
DJEM’S
from the CD BIG – STARS DE GENERAL DEFAO
Babi Production
11)Abeba Lipordo
LILOBA
from the CD VENDREDI 13
JPS Production
12)Empire Bakuba
MUINTO OBRIGADO
from the CD MAMIE MUSIC CLARIFICATION
Ets. Kaluila
13)Kintaki B.
NELLA SANDA
from the 12” single JOLIE POUPEE
Kintaki B. & Co Essien R. Production
14)Anti-Choc de Bozi Boziana
LUVIEN MALINGA
from the CD POSITION EYEBANI
Sonima Music
15)J.D.T Molopwe
MOLEKI NZELA 2
from the CD MOLEKI NZELA
Production DRTV
*= by request
|01:59:24
|English
