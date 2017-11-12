Notes: PART A

1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

from the CD PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music



2)Grand Zaiko

TANTINE BELLOTA

from the LP KRISHNA

Syllart



3)Ikomo Jojo

MOSEKA 1&2

from the LP JOJO IKOMO

ASL



4)Franco & le T.P. O.K. Jazz

TOSAMBI BAPEJI YO RAISON NA QUARTIER *

from the CD 20eme ANNIVERSAIRE 6 JUIN 1956 – 6 JUIN 1976 VOL. 2

Saku



5)Orchestre Kara de Kinshasa

BOPENDO

from the LP ORCHESTRE KARA DE KINSHASA

Sonafric



6)Le Seigneur Rochereau & Afrisa International

MBANDA MONUMENT

from the LP MAZE

Ets. VEVE International



7)Les Bantous de la Capitale

BADETTY

from the LP DE BRAZZAVILLE A LA HAVANE AVEC LES BANTOUS DE LA

CAPITALE

Socodi



PART B

8)Choc Stars

ENA

from the LP LES EDITIONS BOBET PRESENTENT CHOC STARS

Afro-Rythmes



9)Dindo Yogo & Klay Mawungu

LISALISI NIONGOTE (feat.Makolin & Klay)

from the LP DINDO YOGO & KLAY

Ets. Mayala



10)General Defao & Big Stars

DJEM’S

from the CD BIG – STARS DE GENERAL DEFAO

Babi Production



11)Abeba Lipordo

LILOBA

from the CD VENDREDI 13

JPS Production



12)Empire Bakuba

MUINTO OBRIGADO

from the CD MAMIE MUSIC CLARIFICATION

Ets. Kaluila



13)Kintaki B.

NELLA SANDA

from the 12” single JOLIE POUPEE

Kintaki B. & Co Essien R. Production



14)Anti-Choc de Bozi Boziana

LUVIEN MALINGA

from the CD POSITION EYEBANI

Sonima Music



15)J.D.T Molopwe

MOLEKI NZELA 2

from the CD MOLEKI NZELA

Production DRTV



*= by request