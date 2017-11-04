Summary: Today we feature the linking of voices from two different cultures, each representing a people who have faced ethnic cleansing, colonial occupation, and military exploitation: the Palestinians and the Native Americans. There are similarities to their struggles, which is why intersectionality is becoming a dominant theme of activist organizers working for human rights throughout the world.



First you will hear Farouz Sharqawi, representing Grassroots Jerusalem, and then Madonna Thunder Hawk from the Lakota Nation. These two women have been traveling the Northeast as part of the Tree of Life Tour, and these presentations were recorded when they spoke recently at the Public Library in Lincoln, Massachusetts.



Farouz Sharqawi explains why the most difficult question you can ask a Palestinian is “What’s your vision for Jerusalem?” The day-to-day continuation of the Nakba (“catastrophe”) ever since 1948 makes it hard to focus on this bigger question about “our beloved city.” Israel has a very clear plan of displacing Palestinians out of Jerusalem. Farouz cannot find any trace of the homes there where her grandparents lived.



Lakota Sioux elder Donna Thunder Hawk makes it clear that Native Americans have faced, and continue to face, a United States-style Nakba, begun around 1492 and growing fiercer in each succeeding generation. Its most recent manifestation has been the racist, military-backed, Trump-propelled, corporate invasion of Standing Rock, where an oil pipeline was forced in despite its inevitable deadly effect on the water source for millions of people. Edging toward 80 years of age, Thunder Hawk spent many months camping and defending the water at Standing Rock before this crushing defeat.



There’s so much to say, and accordingly, this edition of This Week In Palestine runs almost a full hour.