Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Sea Change Radio 
 
 Weekly Program
 Joel Solomon
 Sea Change Radio  
Are people’s investment and buying decisions fueled by beneficence or are they simply selfish acts? This week’s guest on Sea Change Radio, Joel Solomon, believes that the future of our economic well-being hinges upon our ability to recognize, develop, and reward inherent altruism. We discuss Solomon’s new book, “The clean money revolution: reinventing power, purpose, and capitalism,” including a view of current markets and Solomon’s vision for 2050. Then, we dig into the Sea Change Radio archives and listen to an interview with an anonymous engineer who has worked in the Russian gold mining industry. He shares his experiences and talks about mining industry practices and sustainability efforts.

  Download Program Podcast
00:29:40 English 2017-11-14
 San Francisco
  View Script
    
Joel  00:29:40  128Kbps mp3
(28MB) Mono		 14 Download File...
   