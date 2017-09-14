Summary: Helen Caldicott is an Australian physician author, and anti nuclear activist. She led campaigns against nuclear power and nuclear weapons, nuclear testing and radiation from uranium weapons and mining to nuclear waste.



The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War invited Dr. Helen Caldicott to speak at their September 2017 conference in Basel, Switzerland.



At that conference she expressed her grave concern about Donald Trump's extraordinary messages against North Korea, threatening fire and fury and total annihilation.



And she is not alone with her concern. As I am recording this introduction on November 14, 2017, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding a public hearing on President Trump’s unlimited authority to deploy nuclear weapons. It’s the first time the Senate has examined the nuclear launch process in more than 40 years.

In August of this year listeners to NPR asked if Donald Trump can just launch nuclear weapons via the nuclear code that he has access to at all times. Here is a quote from the answer by Senior News Analyst Cokie Roberts. (Thanks to NPR - the clip aired on August 8, 2017.)



And thanks to The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War in Basel, Switzerland for the audio recording of this talk, made on September 14, 2017.