 Break the Silence! Bring the Noise! "The Red Dress," Standing Against Nazism; Defend J20 Resistance; BA on Trump/Pence Must Go!
 Tania Wisbar (Playwright); Laura Liguori (actor); Sam Menefee-Libey (Lawyer); Bob Avakian (Chairman, Revolutionary Communist Party)
Playwright Tania Wisbar and actor Laura Liguori join us to talk about Wisbar's play, The Red Dress. Sam Menefee-Libey from the Dead City Legal Posse with an update on the upcoming trials of Inauguration Day (J20) protesters. Bob Avakian, Chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party. From The Trump/Pence Regime Must go! In The Name Of Humanity, We Refuse To Accept A Fascist America! A Better World Is Possible - “How is it possible to maintain a movement of that scale for a long period of time?”
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Teddy Robinson - Engineer
