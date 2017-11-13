Notes: Hey Listeners,



I had a chance to see Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World. What a great rock doc! Tonight’s show is inspired by the film and features many of the Indian artists featured in the film – plus a host of others. If this turns you on – you’re in luck. You can see the film this weekend at The Byrd Theater. It is showing Saturday at 3 PM as part of the Pocahontas Reframed: Native American Storytellers Film Festival.



The timing seemed perfect for this show. Not only because of the film and the film festival, but in light of the Thanksgiving holiday – the first Thanksgiving at The Berkeley Plantation, the annual deer tribute – at the state capitol – it its 339th year, and the Hear My Voices exhibit at the VMFA.



Enjoy the show.



The Haberdasher



P.S. Near the 10 o’clock hour I’ll also be giving away a pair of tickets to see Bedouine Wednesday night at the Broadberry.



Link Wray & His Ray Men Rumble Loud, Fast and Outof Control: The Wild Sounds of 50's Rock

Robbie Robertson Showdown at Big Sky Robbie Robertson 1987

Buffy Sainte-Marie Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee Medicine Songs 2017 True North Records

Buffy Sainte-Marie Now That the Buffalo's Gone Folk Song America

ElizaBeth Hill Pow Wow Trail Too Long Away 2011

Stevie Salas Indian Chief Colorcode 670034 Records DK

Jesse Ed Davis Every Night Is a Saturday Night Jesse Davis! Rhino Atlantic

Blackfire Common Ground Feat. Cyril Neville and Matt Lavelle [Silence] Is a Weapon (double Disc Album) Tacoho

Blackfoot baby blue Strikes Rhino/Elektra

Redbone fate The Witch Queen of New Orleans (aka Message from a Drum) [Bonus Track Version] Legacy Recordings

Jesse Ed Davis Ululu Ululu

Sugluk i Didn't Know Native North America, Vol. 1: Aboriginal Folk, Rock, and Country (1966-1985) Light in the Attic

Red Thunder Heartbeat Red Thunder

Leland Bell messenger Native North America, Vol. 1: Aboriginal Folk, Rock, and Country (1966-1985) Light in the Attic

Willy DeVille Crow Jane Alley (For Jack) Crow Jane Alley Eagle Rock

Willie Dunn Peruvian Dream (Part 2) [feat. Jerry Saddleback] Native North America (Vol. 1) : Aboriginal Folk, Rock, And Country 1966-1985 2014

Romeo Void Never Say Never (Single Version) Just Can't Get Enough: New Wave Hits of the 80s

Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are? Fillmore East, June 1971

Ben Harper Quarter Of A Man Pleasure and Pain

Testament trail of Tears Low Atlantic Records

Walela I'll Turn My Radio On Walela 2002 Triloka Records

Rita Coolidge Fever Rita Coolidge: Greatest Hits

Willie Thrasher We Got to Take You Higher Native North America (Vol. 1) : Aboriginal Folk, Rock, And Country 1966-1985 2014

The Jerry Cans Anaanaga Inuusiq 2016 Aakuluk Music

Cher Half-Breed Half-Breed 1973 Geffen

Tori Amos Teenage Hustling American Doll Posse 2007

Miracle Dolls Shape The Clay Shape The Clay

