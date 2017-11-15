Shireen Al-Adeimi, a Harvard graduate school student originally from Yemen; Wendell Potter, former health insurance industry executive and author; Eriel Tchekwie Deranger of the Canadian Indigenous Tar Sands Campaign
US Complicit with Saudi Arabia in Yemen War that has Claimed more than 10,000 Lives; Trump Nominates Big Pharma CEO for Health and Human Services Secretary; Indigenous Activist Speak Out on the Devastating Environmental, Health & Climate Impacts of Tar Sands Oil Extraction
Between the Lines for the Week Ending November 24, 2017