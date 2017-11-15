Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine 
 
 Weekly Program
 Shireen Al-Adeimi, a Harvard graduate school student originally from Yemen; Wendell Potter, former health insurance industry executive and author; Eriel Tchekwie Deranger of the Canadian Indigenous Tar Sands Campaign
 Scott Harris  
US Complicit with Saudi Arabia in Yemen War that has Claimed more than 10,000 Lives; Trump Nominates Big Pharma CEO for Health and Human Services Secretary; Indigenous Activist Speak Out on the Devastating Environmental, Health & Climate Impacts of Tar Sands Oil Extraction

 Between the Lines for the Week Ending November 24, 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 English 2017-11-15
 
  View Script
    
171124-btlv128.mp3  00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(27MB) Mono		 18 Download File...
   