 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 News Report
 Byron Werner & Donavan Suitt
 Rural War Room  
The closing hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive.
Esquivel - Baia
O. - Perky Nipples
Tommy Vig - Sunrise, Sunset
Les Paul Trio - Dance Of The Kordies
Olya Polyakova - Lyuli
C.W. McCall - Old Home Filler-Up An' Keep On A-Truckin' Cafe
Mockingbird Hillbilly Band - Mr. Spaceman
Modern Lovers - Someone I Care About
Kemialliset Ystavat - Hemp Method
Mel Brooks & Marlo Thomas - Boy Meets Girl
Rural War Room - Sonny Side Of The Street
Talking Heads - Born Under Punches (live)
Mucca Pazza - Touch The Police
The Latin Playerz - Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing

