Program Information
 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Music
 Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner
 Rural War Room  
The third hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive.
Akoya Afrobeat Ensemble - Pelotera
Capsule - Musixxx
Money B - Wrapped Up (Agua De Cocoa Remix)
Rural War Room - Li'l Blooper In Bleepville (live)
Regis Philbin - You Make Me Feel So Young
Terry Bozzio & The Metropole Orkest - Hypnotic
Big Joe Turner - Battle Of The Blues Pt.1 (alternate take)
Caravan Palace - Wonda
Danielle Brisebois - Gimme Little Sign
TriBeCaStan - (I Drove My Car Down To) Baja

00:58:40 English
 
