Credits: Ween - I'm Dancing In The Show Tonight

Ocobar featuring Geert Chatrou - Barbers And Boobs

Luis Olviers & His Bandodalua Boys - Chihuahua

Fiji Mariners - The Mariner (live)

The Latin Playerz - I Love Lucy (live)

Mucca Pazza - Mawi Wawi 5-0

Hallelujah Chicken Run Band - Tinokumbira Kuziva

Musicians of Desa Kinarum - Bantang Lawai

Solex - Solex On The Run

Georges Garvarentz - Mediterranean Samba

Landscape - Shake the West Awake

Esquivel - Anna (El Negro Zumbon)

Bassoon Brothers - Song Of The Volga Boatman

Drumbo - Get So Mean

King Uszniewicz & His Uszniewicztones - Bop

Mockingbird Hillbilly Band - Euphoria