The second hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive.
Ween - I'm Dancing In The Show Tonight
Ocobar featuring Geert Chatrou - Barbers And Boobs
Luis Olviers & His Bandodalua Boys - Chihuahua
Fiji Mariners - The Mariner (live)
The Latin Playerz - I Love Lucy (live)
Mucca Pazza - Mawi Wawi 5-0
Hallelujah Chicken Run Band - Tinokumbira Kuziva
Musicians of Desa Kinarum - Bantang Lawai
Solex - Solex On The Run
Georges Garvarentz - Mediterranean Samba
Landscape - Shake the West Awake
Esquivel - Anna (El Negro Zumbon)
Bassoon Brothers - Song Of The Volga Boatman
Drumbo - Get So Mean
King Uszniewicz & His Uszniewicztones - Bop
Mockingbird Hillbilly Band - Euphoria