The second hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive.
Parliament - Big Footin'
Mucca Pazza - Monster Tango
Ed Mann - Get Up
Caravan Palace - Lone Digger
Oingo Boingo - Nothing Bad Ever Happens To Me
Olya Polyakova - The Abandoned Cat
Faze Action - Moving Cities
The Moog Cookbook - Whole Lotta Love
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Telegraph (extended)
The Plastics - Cards (live)
Bayou Brass Band - Jungle Boogie
Debo Band - Musicawi Silt (live)

