The second hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas.
Parliament - Big Footin'
Mucca Pazza - Monster Tango
Ed Mann - Get Up
Caravan Palace - Lone Digger
Oingo Boingo - Nothing Bad Ever Happens To Me
Olya Polyakova - The Abandoned Cat
Faze Action - Moving Cities
The Moog Cookbook - Whole Lotta Love
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Telegraph (extended)
The Plastics - Cards (live)
Bayou Brass Band - Jungle Boogie
Debo Band - Musicawi Silt (live)