Credits: Around the time of the Reformation, of King Henry VIII and the Dissolution of the Monasteries, a unique floor was being laid in Bristol's Lord Mayor's Chapel. It was made from tiles crafted and fired by Spain's remaining Moorish craftsmen, a legacy of the occupation of Spain by the Islamic Moors who'd brought this cutting edge ceramic technology to Europe. Yaqub Zaki (James Dickie) author of 'The Hispano-Arab Garden: Its Philosophy and Function' (1968), contributor to 'The Legacy of Muslim Spain' (1994) and co-author, with George Michell, of Architecture of the Islamic World: Its History and Social Meaning (1978) contributing the chapter: 'Allah and Eternity: Mosques, Madrasas and Tombs'. James is joined by the verger of Bristol's Lord Mayor's Chapel, Marek Barden, to discuss the floor, the tiles and its obscure but unique place in Bristol and Britain's architectural and cultural history.

Carol Higgins has conquered more than her fair share of turmoil: violent childhood abuse, crippling cancer, a divorce and the traumatic passing of her beloved sister, Donna, have all challenged this remarkable Yorkshire woman through the depths of her mind to the very core of her body. But Carol has never given up, refusing to live in the shadows of her own life as a victim. Only 8 months after she had undergone 9 hours of surgery to remove the tumour that threatened her life, Carol's determination compelled her to set off to fulfil a life time dream: Conquering the biggest free-standing mountain in the world, Mount Kilimanjaro. Told in her own witty, engrossing voice, Carol brings you into the journey she undertook and whisks you through the throng of far away airports and tourist traps, culminating in above-cloud magic of the top of the world. Meet Carol Higgins; a true champion

John Langley is a housing and political campaigner who stood against Marvin Rees to be mayor of Bristol in 2016. Tonight he reveals a conversation he had in the city regarding Marvin Rees' father 'Valentine' who ran a business importing artifacts from Africa allegedly including those used for black magic. Without prompting, John says, his contact added that Valentine was allegedly breeding doves for slaughter.

