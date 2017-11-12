|
| Cheeze Pleeze With Snarfdude & Daffodil
| Weekly Program
| Snarfdude
| A look at a group from the 1960s that started the "bubblegum music" craze...very juicy and sticky. Some polka fun, and a japanese man yodelling in german....that's gotta be instant cheeze!
|00:29:48
|English
|2017-11-12
