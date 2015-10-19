Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.45 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night"

The Suffers "Make Some Room" from "Make Some Room EP"

Ron Buford "Deep Soul Pt. 1" from "Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75"

Martha Redbone "House on the Moon" from "Home of the Brave"

Sam Cooke "If I Had You" from "The Man Who Invented Soul Disc 2"

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings "Tell Me" from "Daptone Gold"

The Unforgettables "Too Much Trouble" from "Bay Area Funk"

McFadden & Whitehead "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" from "Black Power: Music of a Revolution"

Eddie Harris "Exodus" from "Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology"

Solomon Burke "Goodbye Baby (Baby Goodbye)" from "Home In Your Heart"

Stevie Wonder "Blame It On the Sun" from "Talking Book"

The Meters "9 'til 5" from "Look-Ka-Py-Py"

Louis Armstrong "Mood Indigo" from "Louis Armstrong and his Friends"

Yusef Lateef "Opus Pt. 1" from "Hush 'N' Thunder"

Hour 2

Joan Armatrading "So Good" from "Back to the Night"

Curtis Mayfield "I Plan To Stay A Believer" from "Curtis Live!"

Yusef Lateef "Rosalie" from "The Man With the Big Front Yard"

Marvin Gaye "Save the Children" from "What's Going On"

Bebel Gilberto "Tanto Tempo" from "Tanto Tempo"

Lonnie Smith "Dancin' in an Easy Groove" from "Move Your Hand"

Cannonball Adderly "One for Daddy-O" from "Somethin' Else"

Joe Tex "Ain't Gonna Bump No More (With No Big Fat Woman)" from "Soul Stompers"

El Riot & the Rebels "Do It Right" from "Searching for Soul: Rare and Classic Funk, Soul, and Jazz"

Mongo Santamaria "Ibiano" from "Live At Jazz Alley"

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963"